Unattended deep fryer causes $700k house fire in Caledonia

A Caledonia family is homeless this morning after a $700 thousand fire on Claymore Crescent last night.

Haldimand County Fire Services says the fire started about 7:30.

By the time they arrived, the house was fully involved with flames spreading to neighbouring homes on either side.

All of the occupants managed to get out safely.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Assistant fire chief, Roger Hill tells CHCH News that the resident had left a deep fryer unattended on the back porch.

