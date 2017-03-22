Most recommendations from review of Rehtaeh Parsons case underway

The Nova Scotia government says all of the recommendations in a review of how Nova Scotia police and prosecutors handled the high-profile Rehtaeh Parsons case have either been put in place or are underway.

The Justice Department says 14 of the 17 recommendations made in the October 2015 report led by former Ontario chief prosecutor Murray Segal have been implemented, and three are in motion.

A progress report released today says Halifax Regional Police have implemented a sexual assault trauma policy and are dispatching officers trained in responding to sexualized violence to conduct preliminary investigations into sexual assault cases whenever possible.

It also says members of Halifax Regional Police and RCMP will be relocated next month to allow child exploitation and sexual assault teams to investigate cases involving sexual assault and illegal images together.

Parsons was 17 when she was taken off life-support in April 2013 after attempting suicide.

Her case attracted national attention when her family alleged she had been sexually assaulted in November 2011 at the age of 15 and then bullied after a digital photo of the alleged assault was passed around her school.