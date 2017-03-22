Over 100 parents line up overnight to get their kids into Brampton Catholic high school

Over 100 parents lined up Tuesday night outside a Brampton Catholic high school in hopes of getting their child enrolled for the next school year.

AM640’s Mike Stafford asks callers if they’ve had to line up overnight to get their children into a good school.

Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School accepts Grade 9 students from its Catholic “feeder” schools, but leaves 85 spots for students from other boards who live within the school boundary.

The 85 spots were quickly filled, while 50 children were put on the school’s waiting list.

Several callers told Stafford they want their children in the Catholic school system despite not being religious.

Did you have to line up or put your kid on a waiting list for a good school? What makes the Catholic school system so desirable for those outside the faith?