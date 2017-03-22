WATCH LIVE: Volunteer Manitoba to unveil 2017 award winners at 10:15 a.m. CT

WINNIPEG — Volunteer Manitoba is set to unveil a list of Manitoba award winners who dedicate their time to make a difference in our community.

The winners for the 34th Annual Volunteer Awards will be announced Wednesday morning at 10:15 a.m. The event will be live streamed on this page and our Global News Facebook page.

The winners will be honoured at the Annual Volunteer Awards dinner on April 25 at the RBC Convention Centre.

“Manitoba’s volunteers continue to lead by example, inspiring others to get involved and transforming their communities,” Diane Bazin with Volunteer Manitoba said.

“The impact being made by volunteers is what makes Manitoba one of the leading provinces when it comes to community engagement – something we can all take pride in.”

Winners will be named in a number of categories, including the Global News Women in Leadership Award.