Habitat for Humanity seeking all-female crews to build houses in Montreal

Anne Bergeron from Habitat for Humanity visited Global News Morning on Wednesday to talk about an all-female program that builds affordable housing for families in need around Montreal.

The program is called Women Build 2017 (Les Batisseuses 2017), and they are currently seeking volunteers in the Montreal area for a project starting in May.

“We’re looking for 100 women,” Bergeron explained.

“Each one will commit to raising $500 and take one day off their busy schedules to help us build a house.”

Women are encouraged to sign up individually or in groups and the construction crews will consist of up to 10 members.

Bergeron explained houses built by Habitat for Humanity are sold at affordable prices to families in need of a home.

This is the fourth year of the all-female program; over 500 women have participated and raised more than $400,000 so far.

“We all know the construction field is predominantly men, there’s a certain solidarity that develops among women when we all get together and get involved in the community,” Bergeron said.

Registration is open until April 9, and the construction dates are scheduled from May 26 to June 16.