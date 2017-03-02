Winnipeg city councillors come together to help fund Habitat for Humanity’s biggest build project

Eight city councillors are planning to donate more than $100,000 to a Habitat for Humanity Canada project that will see 16 homes built in Winnipeg.

The 34th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is a country-wide plan to build 150 homes across Canada to mark the country’s 150th birthday. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn will be visiting from July 9-14 to help with the project.

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity Manitoba helping to bring clean water to remote Ontario community

The Winnipeg portion of the project will see the 16 new homes built on Lyle Avenue, Councillor Scott Gillingham’s ward.

“It’s great to have several councillors cooperating to support this major Habitat project,” Gillingham said in a news release.

Eight councillors grants:

Russ Wyatt – Transcona $20,000

Scott Gillingham – St. James – Brooklands – Weston $15,000

Marty Morantz – Charleswood/Tuxedo $15,000

Shawn Dobson – St. Charles $15,000

Jeff Browaty – North Kildonan $15,000

Jason Schreyer – Elmwood – East Kildonan $10,000

Brian Mayes – St. Vital $10,000

Janice Lukes – South Winnipeg – St. Norbert $5,000



The eight councillors involved plan to provide $105,000 in Community Incentive Grant funding. The grants still need to be approved by City Council Protection, Community Services and Parks Committee, Executive Policy Committee and Council.

“We are delighted with the leadership shown by these Councillors. They recognize the great benefit to our city that this project brings and are willing to invest scarce dollars even though for seven of the Councilors it is not in their ward,” Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba said in a release.

Habitat for Humanity is a global non-profit dedicated to building safe and affordable homes across the world.