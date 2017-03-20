2 new cases of mumps at Ryerson University, 48 cases in Toronto now

Toronto Public Health has confirmed there are two new cases of mumps at Ryerson University amid an outbreak of the viral infection in the city.

“We have had two cases related to Ryerson University to date,” public health spokeswoman Lenore Bromley told Global News.

“We have had several post-secondary cases of the mumps in Toronto this year. We have sent letters to all local colleges and universities to let people know about the mumps and encourage vaccinations.”

There are now 48 confirmed cases of mumps in Toronto as of Monday afternoon, including at least four Toronto District School Board student cases.

Public health staff said in a statement that the school cases acquired mumps from a known individual with the infection and not from the school setting. But officials noted a “broader community spread of the mumps is now occurring in Toronto.”

Health officials said the mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets and is spread person-to-person. Mumps can be shared through coughing, sneezing, kissing, drinks, utensils, food or drink bottles.

A major factor contributing to the outbreaks of mumps is being in crowded environments, public health staff said.

Officials encouraged the public to check their vaccination records. Public Health said people born in 1970 or later should have two doses of the mumps vaccine.

“The mumps infection causes fever, swelling of one or more salivary glands, loss of appetite, tiredness, and headache. If you or your child have symptoms of the mumps and are ill, please contact your health care provider and do not attend work or school,” the statement said.

