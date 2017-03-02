22 cases of mumps confirmed in Toronto, including 5 new cases this week

Toronto Public Health has confirmed there are now 22 confirmed cases of mumps in the city, five of which were announced this week.

Four new cases were announced on Thursday, in addition to another case confirmed by public health officials on Tuesday.

Prior to the announcements this week, the 17 previously-confirmed cases were linked to west-end Toronto bars, prior to this week’s announcements.

As Toronto continues to deal with an outbreak of mumps, Manitoba has confirmed at least 176 cases over a six-month period.

It has also been an issue for some professional hockey teams like the Vancouver Canucks, which saw seven players show symptoms of the disease last week.

Toronto Public Health said the mumps virus is found in saliva or respiratory droplets.

“It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with a person’s saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, food or water bottles, or by kissing,” a statement on the website read.

“A major factor contributing to outbreaks is being in a crowded environment, such as attending the same class, playing on the same sports team or living in a dormitory with a person who has the mumps.”