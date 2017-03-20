Halifax police hope to have drug exhibit audit done next spring

The chief of the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) updated the Board of Police Commissioners Monday on how an audit into the force’s drug exhibits is going – and gave a timeline for when the audit will likely conclude.

In June 2016, a drug exhibit audit originally reported 74 exhibits missing from HRP evidence.

READ: Audit finds drug, money evidence missing from Halifax police storage

Two of the exhibits were located shortly after the audit was made public, bringing the total of missing exhibits to 72. The exhibits in question include cash, drugs, drug paraphernalia, as well as miscellaneous non-drug items like paper receipts.

Following an internal audit, 34 of the 72 exhibits were located, however 38 are still unaccounted for. Last month, a report presented to the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners said a review team believes 32 of the 38 missing exhibits were destroyed.

WATCH: Halifax police still have cash, drug exhibits unaccounted for: report

During the February meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, Jean-Michel Blais agreed to update the board about how the audit is going on a monthly basis.

On Monday, Blais told the Board there are four dedicated people – three HRP constables and one RCMP civilian employee – working through the files.

A report given to members of the Board of Police Commissioners shows the priorities for the team are as follows:

All cash

All restricted weapons – missing a Mini stun gun (Talon 80,000 volts); no other restricted weapons are outstanding

The following amounts/types of drugs: 28 grams of marijuana and above, five opioid pills and above, all fentanyl and seven grams of cocaine and above

As of March 17, there is a total of $25,010.97 CAD and $35.00 USD that still needed to be reconciled.

READ MORE: HRP officer faces charges after allegedly stealing from evidence locker

It’s hoped the team will complete their final review into the drug exhibit audit in April 2018.