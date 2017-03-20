Bob Dylan coming to Kelowna

It was back in 2005 when Bob Dylan first came to Kelowna — and he’s coming back.

Dylan, 75, will be performing at Prospera Place July 24.

Tickets go on sale March 24.

Dylan has sold more than 100 million records since beginning his musical career in the early 1960s.

He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize for Literature.