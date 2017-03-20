Canada
Cote First Nation death considered suspicious

Mounties are investigating a death on the Cote First Nation that is being called suspicious.

A death on a Saskatchewan First Nation is being called suspicious by Kamsack RCMP.

Mounties were called to a home on the Cote First Nation on Monday at around 12:45 a.m. CT for a report of an injured man.

He was pronounced dead by first responders.

His identity and a cause of death have not been released.

Kamsack RCMP, along with members of the Yorkton forensic identification section and the major crime unit, continue to investigate.

Cote First Nation is approximately 340 kilometre east of Saskatoon.

