‘It’s a sign spring is on the way’: Bridge Drive-In opens for business

WINNIPEG — It’s official, Winnipeg’s iconic Bridge Drive-In is open for the season.

A week ahead of schedule, BDI owner Jessica Jacob decided to open the doors early, as the weather warms up.

“We saw it was going to be 11 C, so we thought it was only fitting,” Jacob said.

The ice cream and milkshake shop will remain open everyday until the fall.

Jacob said it didn’t take long for Winnipeggers to hear about the early opening.

“We have a line up to the parking lot.”

During the spring, BDI will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday. Once the summer season starts, regular 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. hours will start.