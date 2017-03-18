Regimental funeral to be held Saturday for Quebec RCMP officer killed in collision with tractor

A regimental funeral will be held Saturday afternoon in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. for an RCMP officer who died after a crash between his vehicle and a farm tractor.

Richer Dubuc, 42, died on March 6 in Lacolle, near the U.S.-Canada border.

A native of the region of Joliette, Dubuc counted seven years of service with the RCMP, joining the New Brunswick Codiac Detachment in November 2009 after his graduation from the academy.

Last January, he joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Thousands of RCMP members in uniform, as well as police officers from other agencies, and first responders are expected to march in a procession ahead of the funeral.

Several roads will be closed to ensure the safety of the marchers and members of the attending public.

The road closures include: Grand-Bernier Road South, Carrières Street, La Salle Street, Gouin Boulevard and Airport Road.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at the Garrison Military Base located at 25 Grand-Bernier Rd. S.

The father of four is being remembered by his colleagues as a “gentle giant.”

“He will be remembered as always having a smile on his face, but also the type of person who always stood up for others and was there to lend a hand either at work or in his personal life,” New Brunswick RCMP Supt. Paul Beauchesne said in a statement.

Those who are unable to attend can still send a message of condolence to the family via the RCMP website.

–With files from Matt Grillo and the Canadian Press