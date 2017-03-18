No winning ticket drawn for Lotto Max, jackpot increases to $15 million

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $10 million: 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 33 & 45 with the onus number being 15.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 24 will be approximately $15 million.