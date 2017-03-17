Millions of $ to improve drinking water in the central Okanagan

The two senior levels of government are going to pour money into the central Okanagan to improve the water that pours out of the taps of many residents.

The funding announcements were made Friday afternoon in Kelowna.

They include $41 million to treat the water from the Rose Valley reservoir in West Kelowna.

Lake Country gets about $7 million for a new reservoir and pumping station.

And $44 million goes to the City of Kelowna for infrastructure upgrades to the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.

“We’re going to bring in a new line for our domestic users and then we’ll use the old line for agricultural needs,” says SEKID spokesperson Brian Wright. “So we’re going to use surface water for the agricultural users and then water from (Okanagan) Lake for our domestic users. We won’t have to have boil water advisories.”

The federal government is paying half the cost of each project, the province’s contribution is 33 per cent, and the three municipal governments are kicking in 17 per cent of the costs.