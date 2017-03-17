Bodies of missing American snowshoers recovered near Lake Louise

Parks Canada said Friday the bodies of two American snowshoers reported missing earlier this week have been recovered near Lake Louise, Alta.

“The thoughts of all Parks Canada staff are with the family and friends of those involved,” spokesperson Tania Peters said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Officials believe the man and woman from Boston were caught in an avalanche while snowshoeing on Saturday, March 11 or Sunday, March 12.

Peters said the avalanche took place about 20 minutes north of the community of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway on the slopes of Mount Hector.

They were reported missing after they failed to check out of their accommodation in Field, B.C.

Parks Canada said the risk of avalanche was too high to send rescuers into the area until Friday at first light. The snowshoers were removed by 10:30 a.m.

RCMP said Wednesday the visitors’ families had been notified.

Highway 93 North (Icefields Parkway) was closed Friday with a plan to reopen by Sunday afternoon.

