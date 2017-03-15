2 Americans caught in avalanche near Lake Louise presumed dead: Parks Canada

Parks Canada officials say two snowshoers are presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche near Lake Louise, Alta. Tuesday.

According to spokesperson Tania Peters, Parks Canada and RCMP were asked to initiate a search for two people reported missing after they failed to check out of their accommodation in Field, B.C.

Police said their vehicle had been discovered at a trailhead north of Lake Louise on Highway 93.

Peters told Global News they are presuming the two people are dead, because crews found tracks leading into the area, but no tracks leading out.

“We did pick up two signals from transceivers leading us to believe that the people are trapped in this avalanche debris and that is why we are calling it a recovery operation at this time,” Peters said.

According to Avalanche Canada conditions are considered high risk in the area. Peters said because of the conditions, rescuers can’t go into the area until avalanche control work takes place.

The area was closed as of 1:45 p.m. MT and Parks Canada is asking people to stay out of the area.

RCMP said the visitors were from Boston, Mass. and their families have been notified. Their identities will not be released at this time.