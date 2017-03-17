Drugs, weapons, stolen vehicle seized by Prince Albert, Sask. police

Prince Albert police officers had a busy 12-hour period, seizing drugs and weapons in the northern Saskatchewan city and recovering a stolen vehicle.

It started at around 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday when officers stopped a vehicle on 29 Street East.

The driver was thought to have a suspended licence.

Officers said when they approached the vehicle, they spotted a rifle.

The 48-year-old driver was arrested and a search turned up cocaine.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and transporting a firearm in a dangerous manner.

READ MORE: Drug trafficking investigation results in charges against 4 in Prince Albert

Then around 11:30 p.m., patrol officers pulled over a vehicle on 34 Street West.

A 23-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was arrested for breaching court conditions.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested after officers saw a baton inside the vehicle.

Officers said they also seized a machete and meth.

Both men are charged with meth possession, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breaching court orders.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicles recovered in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers then located a stolen vehicle at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday on 10 Street East.

Four people inside the vehicle, two men and two women, were arrested and have been charged with possession of stolen property.

Around 45 minutes later, patrol officers and a police dog were called to the 2300-block of McDonald Avenue for a report of a suspicious man checking vehicles.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy inside a vehicle that had a smashed window.

He has been charged with mischief and breach of court orders.