Drug trafficking investigation results in charges against 4 in Prince Albert

Four people are all facing charges in Prince Albert, Sask., following a police investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 500-block of 24 Street West.

Investigators located 49.8 grams of methamphetamine, 15.1 grams of cocaine and 1.8 grams of crack cocaine.

Four people were arrested at the residence. They are all facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Prince Albert’s Mervin Vermette, 42, and 29-year-old Mark Galloway, of Melfort, face additional charges of unlawfully trafficking methamphetamine and possession of proceeds of crime. Both men made their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Two Prince Albert women, aged 20 and 28, were released and are expected to attend court on March 22. Their names were not released by police.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET).