Okanagan forecast

Thursday, March 16, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The next weather system will move onshore Friday with increasing cloud and the increasing risk of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Don’t worry – the sun will return! On Saturday we will see the showers lingering in the morning, but then it will gradually clear Saturday afternoon and evening.

Keep the sunglasses handy on Sunday and early next week! An upper ridge bringing stable weather will build in right on time for the first day of spring on Monday.

Friday’s daytime high range: 5 to 11C

~ Duane/Wesla