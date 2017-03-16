Weather
March 16, 2017 2:28 pm
Updated: March 16, 2017 2:33 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: mist, snow and strong wind ahead

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Winds will gust upwards of 70 km/h on Sunday in Saskatoon behind a cold front.

Story highlights

Misty morning

Snow tonight

Cool Friday

Weekend warm up

Mist has moved in with some snow tonight and another warm up ahead.

Snowfall Warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Cumberland House and Pelican Narrows for 10 to 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday evening.

A low pressure centre moving through Saskatchewan is bringing a narrow band of heavy snow through the Pelican Narrows region.

A snowfall warning has been issued in the Pelican Narrows and Cumberland House areas on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mist and freezing fog started the day with visibility down to 800 metres at times in the city.

Temperatures dropped just below freezing all morning with wind chill making it feel like -6 with visibility improving into the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day with a chance of snow late in the day into the evening as we rise up to a daytime high just above freezing.

Tonight

Winds will pick up tonight from the north with gusts up to 40 km/h as we slide onto the backside of the low pressure system bringing in the cloud and a chance of flurries this evening as it moves east.

Friday

Cooler air settles in for the day on Friday with minus double digit wind chills in the morning.

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the day with an afternoon high expected to top out just above the freezing mark.

Cooler air slides in on Friday behind the low pressure system bringing in the snow on Thursday.

Weekend

Another push of mild air moves in on Saturday, pushing temperatures back up into mid-positive single digits under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of morning rain with southeasterly winds potentially gusting upwards of 60 km/h.

The system responsible for Saturday’s kick of warm air will slide through the north on Sunday and drag along a cold front that’ll bring in wind gusts up to 70 km/h as we cool back towards freezing under a mix of sun and cloud.

A big warm up is on the way this weekend in Saskatoon as an upper ridge of high pressure builds in.

Work Week Outlook

A few clouds will stick around on Monday with temperatures below freezing before sunshine returns into the middle of the week and daytime highs pop back up above 0.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Tracy Kerestesh took this Your Saskatchewan photo north of Melville:

March 16: Tracy Kerestesh took this Your Saskatchewan photo north of Melville.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

