Saskatoon weather outlook: mist, snow and strong wind ahead

Mist has moved in with some snow tonight and another warm up ahead.

Snowfall Warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Cumberland House and Pelican Narrows for 10 to 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday evening.

A low pressure centre moving through Saskatchewan is bringing a narrow band of heavy snow through the Pelican Narrows region.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mist and freezing fog started the day with visibility down to 800 metres at times in the city.

Temperatures dropped just below freezing all morning with wind chill making it feel like -6 with visibility improving into the afternoon.

Saskatoon is sitting at the freezing mark right now, but it feels like -6 with wind chill. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/9N2y8jepjX — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 16, 2017

We're stuck in the mist & at the freezing mark in Saskatoon over this noon hour. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/BlRDUNCejm — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 16, 2017

Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day with a chance of snow late in the day into the evening as we rise up to a daytime high just above freezing.

Tonight

Winds will pick up tonight from the north with gusts up to 40 km/h as we slide onto the backside of the low pressure system bringing in the cloud and a chance of flurries this evening as it moves east.

Friday

Cooler air settles in for the day on Friday with minus double digit wind chills in the morning.

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the day with an afternoon high expected to top out just above the freezing mark.

Weekend

Another push of mild air moves in on Saturday, pushing temperatures back up into mid-positive single digits under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of morning rain with southeasterly winds potentially gusting upwards of 60 km/h.

The system responsible for Saturday’s kick of warm air will slide through the north on Sunday and drag along a cold front that’ll bring in wind gusts up to 70 km/h as we cool back towards freezing under a mix of sun and cloud.

Work Week Outlook

A few clouds will stick around on Monday with temperatures below freezing before sunshine returns into the middle of the week and daytime highs pop back up above 0.

Tracy Kerestesh took this Your Saskatchewan photo north of Melville:

