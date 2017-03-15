True North Square requests $9M from city and province as funding for 2 high schools slashed

WINNIPEG — At a time when the Pallister government is cancelling commitments for funding in certain areas of the province, it’s being asked to put more money in the pot for True North Square.

The $400 million project is continuing to take shape in the heart of downtown Winnipeg, but the ask to the city and province for funds isn’t over.

The city and province have both been asked to fund the nearly $9 million public plaza at the square through tax rebates.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman approved a tax rebate of up to $3.2 million towards the plaza, a decision he will present to city council next week to be approved.

If approved by the city, True North said it wants the province to chip in the remaining $5.7 million.

When Premier Brian Pallister was asked where he stands on giving more money to True North Square he said he simply would not answer that question until budget day on April 11.

“You’re going to try and suck all the drama of the very exciting process of announcing a budget that will be very historic on getting us back on to the road of recovery in this province,” Pallister said.

The $9 million from the city and province would add to the already nearly $17 million that has been promised to True North Square to pay for streets, sidewalks, and other amenities for the project.

The city and province have already previously been asked to contribute roughly $17 million of previously approved tax rebates around True North Square.

But no final decision can be made until the province makes its decision on budget day.