Fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Winnipeg man leads to manslaughter charge

WINNIPEG — A serious assault on March 10 ended with a man dead and another charged with manslaughter.

Winnipeg police were called to the 100 block of Isabel Street for reports of an assault. Officers found 36-year-old Christopher Paul Fraser with upper body stab wounds and rushed him to hospital.

The investigation found Fraser got into an argument with another man he was acquainted with, 24-year-old Nathan Grant Jones, that escalated to a stabbing.

The Major Crimes Unit and the Tactical Support Team arrested Jones and charged him with aggravated assault on March 11. He was detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Two days later, Fraser died in hospital and Jones was rearrested and charged with manslaughter.