Homicide Unit investigates after Sunday shooting leaves woman dead

WINNIPEG — Shania Chanel Chartrand, 21, died after a shooting on Sunday, according to a police news release.

Winnipeg police responded to the 200 block of Spence Street at around 10 p.m. after hearing reports of gunshots in the area. Officers found Chartrand outside a home with life threatening gunshot injuries.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call investigators at 1-204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.