Serious assault sends one to hospital in unstable condition
WINNIPEG – One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition following a serious assault downtown.
Winnipeg police say a serious assault happened on the 200 block of Spence Street on Sunday around 10 p.m.
No one has been taken into custody but police are still investigating.
We will update you when more information becomes available.
