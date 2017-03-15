Snowstorm wreaks havoc on Quebec highways

A truck driver was killed when a truck’s cabin caught fire in a crash on Highway 20 on Tuesday.

Surété de Québec spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said the incident took place near the 4 km line near Saint-Zotique around 3 p.m.

Six other trucks were involved in the crash, some sustaining fire damage to their cargo.

Multiple injury victims were transported to a nearby hospital, with a few treated for major burns.

Another pileup occurred three kilometres away on the same highway.

A dozen vehicles were involved in the crash, with two people taken to hospital.

A tanker truck spilled approximately 20,000 litres of a toxic substance called sodium hypochlorite. Clean-up teams controlled the spills overnight and continued the cleanup into Wednesday.

A man is also dead after crashing into the pillar of an overpass on Highway 55 in St-Weneceslas, near Trois-Rivieres.

According to Surété de Québec spokesperson Aurélie Guindon, the accident occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-car pileup on Highway 10 near Magog was caught on camera by Kevin Desjardins-Jean and uploaded to his Facebook page.

Twelve people were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries from that collision.

Guindon said the accident took place around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and the highway was cleared and reopened by 8 p.m.

Police services across the province advised commuters to avoid driving until conditions improved and highways have been cleared.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, CAA-Quebec had already assisted 1,400 motorists, most of whom were stuck in the snow.

The CAA was reminding drivings to keep a safe-distance and better yet, to avoid heading unless absolutely necessary.