Owner who neglected horses sentenced to jail time

A north Okanagan man will serve his jail time in the community for an animal cruelty offense.

Gary Roberts, 72, was handed a nine month condition sentence Tuesday after being convicted earlier of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to some of his horses.

For the first four months of his sentence, Roberts is confined to his house except for a few hours Saturdays to do shopping and other errands.

He’s also banned from owning animals for 20 years.

The SPCA seized 16 distressed horses from Roberts’ Armstrong farm in December 2014.