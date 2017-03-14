Ratty McRatface: Alberta town’s ‘name the rat’ contest sees clever submissions

Ratty McRatface, Master Splinter and Stuey McWhiskers. These are just a few of the names in the running in a contest to name a taxidermied Norway rat in Bonnyville, Alta.

Complete with little claws, a thick, long tail and grey whiskers, the creature was recently added to the Municipal District of Bonnyville’s pest control education toolbox. The town has asked residents to help name the resident rodent as part of ongoing education about Alberta’s rat-free status.

“We decided we needed to do something just to raise rat awareness in Alberta,” said Kirby Claybert, a pest control officer for M.D. of Bonnyville.

“It’s all about educational awareness about what a Norway rat looks like.”

The contest opened on Bonnyville’s Facebook page on March 7. People are asked to submit their idea for a name for the rat on the Facebook thread. On March 20, the Agriculture Services board will narrow the list down to 10 names, which members of the public will vote on to pick the winner.

Some of the other clever suggestions include Rat von D, Ratso, Gnawway and Bonny N. Clawed.

“It’s just snow balled. We thought we’d get 15, 20 names and I think we’re over the 250 mark already. The response has just been tremendous,” Claybert said.

“I think they’re great. Some people are coming up with some really great names.”

Alberta prides itself on being a rat-free province. The taxidermied Norway rat, which is bigger than a gopher but smaller than a muskrat, came from Saskatchewan.

“Alberta is very unique. There is only two other places in the world – the Arctic and Antarctic – that don’t have rats besides Alberta,” Claybert explained.

Claybert is one of eight pest control officers who work along the Saskatchewan border to keep rats out. Officers inspect farm sites and acreages to make sure rats haven’t moved in and established themselves.

“If we do find them we eradicate immediately to keep Alberta rat free,” Claybert said.

People must be 13 years old to enter the contest. The winner will receive a $100 Boston Pizza gift card and assorted M.D. of Bonnyville swag. The winner will also have their picture taken with the rat, which will be shared on social media.

Bonnyville is located about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

