McDonald’s faces class action lawsuit in Quebec for advertising to kids

Apparently people are not lovin’ it in Quebec.

McDonald’s is facing a class action lawsuit for advertising to children under the age of 13, something that is illegal under Quebec’s consumer protection laws.

Joey Zukran, the Montreal lawyer who filed a request for the class action lawsuit, says McDonald’s advertises to young children through their in-store ‘Happy Meal’ toy display cases at children’s eye level, and through visual advertisements for the toys inside the restaurant.

He joins the Tasha Kheiriddin Show to give us all the details.