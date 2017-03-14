Blogs
March 14, 2017 10:38 pm

McDonald’s faces class action lawsuit in Quebec for advertising to kids

By

McDonald's fast food restaurant sign is seen in Beijing on January 9, 2017. US fast-food giant McDonalds will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong business for up to 2.08 billion USD to a consortium including state-owned Citic and the Carlyle Group, it was announced on January 9. / AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI (Photo credit should read )

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
A A

Apparently people are not lovin’ it in Quebec.

McDonald’s is facing a class action lawsuit for advertising to children under the age of 13, something that is illegal under Quebec’s consumer protection laws.

Joey Zukran, the Montreal lawyer who filed a request for the class action lawsuit, says McDonald’s advertises to young children through their in-store ‘Happy Meal’ toy display cases at children’s eye level, and through visual advertisements for the toys inside the restaurant.

He joins the Tasha Kheiriddin Show to give us all the details.

View link »

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News