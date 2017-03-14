Key First Nation band Coun. Clarence Papequash admits to drug trafficking

Clarence Papequash, a band councillor on the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan who was accused of selling drugs, has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Papequash, 64, was in Yorkton provincial court on Monday where he entered his plea to counts of possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

READ MORE: Key First Nation band councillor accused of drug trafficking released on bail

He will face a sentencing hearing on April 24.

Mounties executed a search warrant last month at a home on the reserve east of Saskatoon and Papequash was suspended as a councillor by the chief after charges were laid.

Papequash resigned as chief of the band in 2014 when he was given a six-month conditional sentence for selling a morphine pill to a man working for the RCMP.

READ MORE: Drug, firearm charges for Clarence Papequash from Key First Nation

Following his release on bail in February, Papequash told a reporter that he had recently been battling addiction.

Key First Nation is approximately 335 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

With files from Global News