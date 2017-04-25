Key First Nation band councillor gets one year for drug, weapons charges

Clarence Papequash, a band councillor and former chief of the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan, has been sentenced to one year in jail on drug and weapon charges.

Papequash pleaded guilty in March to possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

READ MORE: Key First Nation band Coun. Clarence Papequash admits to drug trafficking

Court heard that Mounties executed a search warrant in February at his home on the reserve east of Saskatoon and seized 57 Tylenol 3 pills and 96 shotgun shells and cartridges.

Papequash, 64, was suspended as a councillor after the charges were laid.

He resigned as band chief in 2014 when he was given a six-month conditional sentence for selling a morphine pill to a man working for the RCMP.

Papequash will be on probation for two years once he is released from jail.

Key First Nation is approximately 335 kilometres east of Saskatoon.