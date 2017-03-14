Blowing snow continues to plague drivers in London region Tuesday

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for the London region, but snowfall totals will be less than the 10-15 centimetres forecasters initially expected.

We received between three and five centimetres of accumulation on Monday, with another two to three centimetres expected to fall throughout Tuesday.

Hazardous winter driving conditions will continue to be the biggest issue for residents before the system clears up.

The statement is currently in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada severe weather meteorologist Rob Kuhn expects patchy flurries and strong winds to cause visibility issues for motorists.

“It’s going to be cold and with strong northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h drifting and blowing snow are going to be issues to deal with today and into tonight,” he said. “You don’t need much snow on the ground to get blowing snow with these kinds of winds.”

Kuhn believes blowing snow could be particularly troublesome for drivers on Highway 401, as well as Highway 402 toward Sarnia. Lambton County is expected to get the worst of the squall activity on Tuesday.

The system will taper off overnight, but Kuhn is warning residents that hazardous winter driving conditions will linger into Wednesday.

“As winds go into the northwest on Wednesday, maybe a few flurries coming in off Lake Huron, right now it doesn’t look like too much but it’s going to be windy and cold,” he said. “If we get some flurries, enough will be falling down to add fresh snow for again some blowing snow issues.”

The London region is expecting a break from the snow on Thursday, with a return to more seasonal temperatures over the weekend.

