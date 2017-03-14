Blogs
March 14, 2017 8:30 am

Kijiji releases third-annual Second-Hand Economy Index

Classified website Kijiji released its third annual Second-Hand Economy (SHE) Index, which focuses on second-hand buying, selling, trading, and donating habits of Canadians.

Kijiji’s third annual SHE Index found 30.4 million more second-hand goods were traded last year than the year prior. In 2016, Canadians spent $29 billion buying second-hand goods, a $1 billion more than the year before.

Some highlights of the Second-Hand Economy Index include: 

  • 82% of Canadians participated in second-hand transactions in 2016
  • Top motivators for Canadians to get involved in the Second-Hand Economy are saving and earning money
  • Millennials are more likely than the general population (51% vs 39%) to see the Second-Hand Economy as an opportunity to make extra cash
  • Money saved/earned through the Second-Hand Economy went towards grocery purchases, gas, or rent.

The full report can be found here: secondhandeconomy.kijiji.ca 

 

 

