Kijiji releases third-annual Second-Hand Economy Index
A A
Classified website Kijiji released its third annual Second-Hand Economy (SHE) Index, which focuses on second-hand buying, selling, trading, and donating habits of Canadians.
Kijiji’s third annual SHE Index found 30.4 million more second-hand goods were traded last year than the year prior. In 2016, Canadians spent $29 billion buying second-hand goods, a $1 billion more than the year before.
Some highlights of the Second-Hand Economy Index include:
- 82% of Canadians participated in second-hand transactions in 2016
- Top motivators for Canadians to get involved in the Second-Hand Economy are saving and earning money
- Millennials are more likely than the general population (51% vs 39%) to see the Second-Hand Economy as an opportunity to make extra cash
- Money saved/earned through the Second-Hand Economy went towards grocery purchases, gas, or rent.
The full report can be found here: secondhandeconomy.kijiji.ca
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.