Kijiji releases third-annual Second-Hand Economy Index

Classified website Kijiji released its third annual Second-Hand Economy (SHE) Index, which focuses on second-hand buying, selling, trading, and donating habits of Canadians.

Kijiji’s third annual SHE Index found 30.4 million more second-hand goods were traded last year than the year prior. In 2016, Canadians spent $29 billion buying second-hand goods, a $1 billion more than the year before.

Some highlights of the Second-Hand Economy Index include:

82% of Canadians participated in second-hand transactions in 2016

Top motivators for Canadians to get involved in the Second-Hand Economy are saving and earning money

Millennials are more likely than the general population (51% vs 39%) to see the Second-Hand Economy as an opportunity to make extra cash

Money saved/earned through the Second-Hand Economy went towards grocery purchases, gas, or rent.

The full report can be found here: secondhandeconomy.kijiji.ca