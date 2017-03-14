12 of Canada’s 15 most expensive homes for sale are in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver’s housing market may be cooling off after years of price growth.

But luxury properties in the West Coast city still dominate a list of the most expensive homes on the market across Canada that was released on Monday.

The list is the third annual compilation drawn up by analysts at real estate portal Point2 Homes. They looked at markets all across Canada, mining listings and using their own database.

They found that 12 out of the 15 most expensive listed homes are located in Metro Vancouver.

Only three provinces are represented on the list: B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Ontario shows up on the list only once, while Alberta lays claim to two properties that have been put up for sale.

The analysts found fewer mansions for sale in the $30-50 million range this year, but the Vancouver area still dominated the list as it has in years past.

The list couldn’t include all of the priciest homes on the market, however.

Chelster Hall, a 47,000-square-foot mansion located in Oakville, Ont., is on sale for $65 million. But Point2 Homes wasn’t able to include it because the brokerage team managing the property hasn’t given the right to advertise it.

But there are many other luxury homes for sale that are well beyond the reach of what most Canadians can afford, even if they don’t quite reach a price tag of $65 million.

Here are the 15 most expensive listings in Canada, according to Point2 Homes: