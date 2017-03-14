Canada
March 14, 2017 7:16 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 7:20 pm

12 of Canada’s 15 most expensive homes for sale are in Metro Vancouver

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Vancouver’s housing market may be cooling off after years of price growth.

But luxury properties in the West Coast city still dominate a list of the most expensive homes on the market across Canada that was released on Monday.

The list is the third annual compilation drawn up by analysts at real estate portal Point2 Homes. They looked at markets all across Canada, mining listings and using their own database.

They found that 12 out of the 15 most expensive listed homes are located in Metro Vancouver.

Only three provinces are represented on the list: B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Ontario shows up on the list only once, while Alberta lays claim to two properties that have been put up for sale.

The analysts found fewer mansions for sale in the $30-50 million range this year, but the Vancouver area still dominated the list as it has in years past.

The list couldn’t include all of the priciest homes on the market, however.

Chelster Hall, a 47,000-square-foot mansion located in Oakville, Ont., is on sale for $65 million. But Point2 Homes wasn’t able to include it because the brokerage team managing the property hasn’t given the right to advertise it.

But there are many other luxury homes for sale that are well beyond the reach of what most Canadians can afford, even if they don’t quite reach a price tag of $65 million.

Here are the 15 most expensive listings in Canada, according to Point2 Homes:

1238, 1242, 1248 Tecumseh Drive, Vancouver B.C. — $46,800,000

1238, 1242, 1248 Tecumseh Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Manyee Lui and Associates

1238, 1242, 1248 Tecumseh Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Manyee Lui and Associates

4351 Erwin Drive, West Vancouver, B.C. — $42 million

4351 Erwin Drive, West Vancouver, B.C.

Malcolm Hasman

4351 Erwin Drive, West Vancouver, B.C.

Malcolm Hasman

2106 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, B.C. — $38 million

2106 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Engel and Volkers

2106 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Engel and Volkers

5365 Seaside Place, West Vancouver, B.C. — price on request (previously listed for $38 million)

5365 Seaside Place, West Vancouver, B.C.

Malcolm Hasman

5365 Seaside Place, West Vancouver, B.C.

Malcolm Hasman

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, Alta. — $30 million

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, Alta.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, Alta.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

12133 No. 3 Road, Richmond, B.C. — $26 million

12133 No. 3 Road, Richmond, B.C.

Engel and Volkers

12133 No. 3 Road, Richmond, B.C.

Engel and Volkers

2250 Indian River Crescent, North Vancouver, B.C. — $25 million

2250 Indian River Crescent, North Vancouver, B.C.

Lionel Lorence

2250 Indian River Crescent, North Vancouver, B.C.

Lionel Lorence

76, 84, 91 Trail’s End, Lake Joseph, Ont. — $25 million

76, 84, 91 Trail\’s End, Lake Joseph, Ont.

Christie's International Real Estate

76, 84, 91 Trail’s End, Lake Joseph, Ont.

Christie's International Real Estate

254002 Hwy 22, Rural Foothills M.D., Alta. — $24,888,000

254002 Hwy 22, Rural Foothills M.D., Alta.

Point2 Homes

254002 Hwy 22, Rural Foothills M.D., Alta.

Point2 Homes

4670 Connaught Drive, Vancouver, B.C. — $23,988,800

4670 Connaught Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Icon&Co

6935 Isleview Road, West Vancouver, B.C. — $23,580,000

6935 Isleview Road, West Vancouver, B.C.

Shirley B. Sun

6935 Isleview Road, West Vancouver, B.C.

Shirley B. Sun

5087 Connaught Drive, Vancouver, B.C. — $21,800,000

5087 Connaught Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Engel and Volkers

5087 Connaught Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Engel and Volkers

3241 Point Grey Road, Vancouver, B.C. — $21,800,000

3241 Point Grey Road, Vancouver B.C.

Sutton lambra Westside Realty

3241 Point Grey Road, Vancouver, B.C.

Sutton Lambra Westside Realty

 

3426 Osler Street, Vancouver, B.C. — $20,880,000

3426 Osler Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Point2Homes

3426 Osler Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Point2 Homes

6188 MacDonald Street, Vancouver, B.C. — $20,088,000

6188 MacDonald Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

6188 MacDonald Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

