Knights sweep season series against Storm

The London Knights capped off a perfect six-for-six against the Storm on Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 victory in Guelph.

Janne Kuokkanen was shaken up on one of his first shifts to the point he had to venture to the London dressing room. Upon returning, he went to the net as Adrian Carbonara made an inside-out move that got him to the side of the Guelph net with the puck. Carbonara put the puck in front and Kuokkanen flipped in his 24th goal of the season.

Knights’ Same Miletic had a big game against the Storm on Thursday as he scored twice and added two assists. He kept that roll going with another goal at 10:26, as he snapped a puck past former London goalie, Liam Herbst from the right side to make it 2-0 Knights.

Former London Jr. Knight Isaac Ratcliffe showed something that scouts love about him to get Guelph on the board just over three minutes later. He is 6’6″ and has an exceptional reach, along with great hand-eye co-ordination. He poked a puck to open ice in the slot in front of London netminder Tyler Parsons and Guelph ‘s Nate Schnarr of walked into a shot to cut the Knights lead in half.

The second period belonged to London. The teams each had 12 shots on goal, but the Knights owned the edge in possession and scored three times.

Elora native Owen MacDonald hit the score sheet in his final game right near his home town. He grabbed a Guelph turnover in centre ice, zipped into Storm territory and set up Brandon Crawley who wired a high shot over Herbst for a 3-1 London lead.

Knights’ forward Dante Salituro hit two posts against the Storm on Thursday and another against Erie on Friday. Whatever he shot at the net seemed to find a reason to stay out. He kept on firing and converted on a London power play at 8:54 of the second period to extend things to 4-1.

Adrian Carbonara made it 5-1 with his 11th of the year at 17:40.

Mitch Vande Sompel played the game as a forward and scored his 20th goal of the season. The Londoner chased down a puck in the Storm end, cut to the net and flipped a shot over the shoulder of Herbst to make it 6-1.

Red Wings prospect Givani Smith added a late power play goal for Guelph to close out the scoring.

Parsons earned his 20th win of the year with a 30-save performance, that included a blocker save off James McEwan on a penalty shot in the third. The Knights outshot Guelph 38-32.

The win allowed the Knights to keep pace with the Owen Sound Attack for the number three seed in the Western Conference as the Attack won in Sarnia. The end of the regular season is now a week away.

London will be in Erie on Tuesday night for their final regular season game against the Otters. AM 980’s coverage gets going at 6:30 PM.