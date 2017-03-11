Hundreds march in honour of International Women’s Day in Toronto

Many of Toronto’s busiest streets were filled with people participating in the annual International Women’s Day March in Toronto on Saturday.

The march, held in honour of Wednesday’s International Women’s Day, started at the University of Toronto. Attendees then walked along Bloor Street and southbound down Yonge Street before coming to a stop at Ryerson University.

Andrea Calver, one of the march’s organizers, told Global News that this year’s attendance was higher than previous years.

WATCH: International Women’s Day: What women are still fighting for

“It’s the times we are living in. People want to get out they want to get involved and want to make their voice heard,” she said.

“It’s about doing something together. That’s what International Women’s Day is about.”

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam who was at the forefront of the march, was happy with the turnout, saying the movement for equal rights has been growing in recent months.

“It feels fantastic, largely because this movement has been growing,” Wong-Tam said.

“One thing that is really clear, is that the movement is diverse, young and it’s energized and ready to do more work.”

READ MORE: Tens of thousands attend Women’s March Toronto

For coucillor Joe Cressy, the message of the demonstration and the march itself comes at an important time for women’s rights.

“In the wake of Donald Trump and the fear women have that their rights are going to be set back,” Cressy said.

“It’s important for us to come together to say we demand equality today.”

This isn’t the first time people have been brought together in support of women’s rights in Toronto. Less than two months ago, tens of thousands of people participated in Women’s March: Toronto, which happened just one day after U.S president Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20.