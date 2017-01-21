60,000 people attend Women’s March Toronto: organizers

Tens of thousands of people showed up at Queen’s Park on Saturday to participate in Women’s March Toronto.

The demonstrators marched down University Avenue and ended up outside of City Hall at Nathan Phillips Square.

Kavita Dagra, one of the organizers with Women’s Rights Toronto, said comments from U.S. president Donald Trump that inspired the march.

NPS is packed, wall to wall. Organizers say more than 60,000 people are in attendance #WomensMarchTO pic.twitter.com/ldY8EKtlwa — Erica Vella (@ericavella) January 21, 2017

“There were so many comments made that coincided with the election from the new leader to his supports that was so offensive to so many of us,” Dogra said.

Organizers said more than 60,000 people who attended the march.

Among the attendees was Toronto City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who said she’s been paying close attention to the messages coming from the U.S.

The banner which was leading the demonstration has landed on stage. NPS is filling up pic.twitter.com/5L1o1nQ1kV — Erica Vella (@ericavella) January 21, 2017

“When you have a U.S. president who has been so disrespectful to women, we have to pay attention to what’s going on across the border because it can filter in here,” Wong-Tam said.

Elley Ray, like many of those who participated in the march, said she wants to see messages of inclusiveness shared, rather than messages of hate.

“Let’s love the whole world. Let’s include everybody. Let’s accept everybody,” Ray said. “People have worked really hard to give us our freedom, so don’t take those away from us.”