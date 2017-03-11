Member of ‘Sanghera crime group’ identified as one of two victims in East Vancouver double homicide

A member of the Sanghera crime group has been identified as one of the two men gunned down in a quiet East Vancouver neighbourhood Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Navdip Singh Sanghera was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday night but died of his injuries. He and an unidentified 49-year-old Vancouver man were fatally shot in a Honda Civic near Sanghera’s home on East 31st Avenue and Ross Street.

Navdip, Boby and Savdip Sanghera were convicted of a variety of weapons charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully being in a vehicle with a firearm.

When the men were arrested, Vancouver police said they were part of the so-called Sanghera crime group.

Vancouver police claimed the group engaged in a series of retaliatory drive-by shootings during an escalation in gang violence in Vancouver in 2008 and 2009.

No arrests have been made in connection with Thursday’s deaths — Vancouver’s fifth and sixth homicides of 2017 — and officers with both the major crime section and the gang unit are investigating.

