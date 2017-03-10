Canada
Four people injured following collision in Auld’s Cove, N.S.

RCMP are working to determine what led to a single vehicle collision that left four people injured in Auld’s Cove, N.S.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight on Friday along Highway 104.

RCMP say two men – a 19-year-old from Pomquet and a 26-year-old from Port Hawkesbury – were critically injured after they were thrown from the vehicle they were in. Both men were airlifted by LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax, where they remain.

Two 19-year-old women – one from Monastery, the other from Centre New Annan – were also injured in the collision.

RCMP say one of the women has been treated and released from hospital. The other sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

