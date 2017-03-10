Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey speaks out against hate on Muslim prayer in Peel schools
Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey released a statement Thursday responding to “hate speech” about Muslim students praying in Peel District schools.
“I am troubled by the misinformation, fear-mongering and outright falsehoods being spread by some … Peel is one of the most diverse regions in Canada. We not only cherish diversity, we celebrate it.”
She joined the show to discuss her views further.
