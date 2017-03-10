Blogs
March 10, 2017 9:21 am

Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey speaks out against hate on Muslim prayer in Peel schools

By Global News

Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A A

Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey released a statement Thursday responding to “hate speech” about Muslim students praying in Peel District schools.

“I am troubled by the misinformation, fear-mongering and outright falsehoods being spread by some … Peel is one of the most diverse regions in Canada. We not only cherish diversity, we celebrate it.”

She joined the show to discuss her views further.

View link »

 
Report an error
Brampton Mayor
Linda Jeffrey
Muslim prayer
Public Schools

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News