Winnipeg’s Asper Jewish Community Campus evacuated after email threat

The Asper Jewish Community Campus was evacuated after a threatening email was received Thursday afternoon.

The Rady JCC received the email at approximately 5:30 p.m. before the campus was evacuated, according to a news release from the Jewish Foundation of Manitoba. Winnipeg police determined there was no threat and the building was reopened by 7:40 p.m.

Police confirmed the building was evacuated for two hours but gave no further information. An update is expected Friday morning.

There have been similar incidents at Jewish centres across Canada and south of the border in recent weeks.

In the U.S., there have also been more bomb threats at Jewish community centres and schools. Fourteen threats have been made by phone or email in 10 states in a 24-hour period, bringing the total since January to more than 130.

