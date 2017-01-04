Rock with ‘DIE JEW B—‘ written on it left on Winnipeg doorstep

WARNING: This story contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

WINNIPEG — A rock with anti-Semitic language left on a Winnipeg doorstep New Year’s Eve has a Jewish group speaking out.

B’nai Brith Canada said a rock with “DIE JEW BITCH. EINSATZGRUPPEN.” was discovered on the steps of a Wolseley home last week.

B’nai Brith say the Einsatzgruppen were a Nazi death squad responsible for the mass killings of Jews and other minorities during World War II and the Holocaust.

“It’s so invasive,” said one of the home’s owners in a news release.

“So horrible. It’s difficult to put into words. And it’s frightening, too.”

B’nai Brith Canada said police are now investigating and the homeowners have asked to remain anonymous.

“We don’t know what would cause someone to do this, but we have had a couple of private issues with people, so who knows?” said the homeowner in the release.

The organization said it’s particularly shocking because the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Winnipeg has dropped in recent years

B’nai Brith said it is working with the police to ensure this incident doesn’t lead to an increase in anti-Semitism in the city.