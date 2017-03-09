Alberta announcing plan to ease massive court backlog

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, is set to announce plans to help address criminal case backlogs and improve the administration of justice in Alberta’s courts.

Several people have spoken out recently about Alberta’s over-burdened legal system.

In September 2016, Chief Justice Neil Wittman of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta said the lack of judicial resources is getting to a critical juncture. He said a lack of judicial and non-judicial staff has been a chronic problem for years.

Last fall a judge threw out a first-degree murder case because it took too long to get to trial, prompting a defence lawyer to claim that a shortage of judges and legal aid funding is “choking” Alberta’s court system.

Just last week, the Crown prosecutor’s office in Edmonton stayed more 15 criminal cases, citing a “lack of prosecution services.” The move prompted the Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association to call on the province to lift a hiring freeze on Crown prosecutors and add at least 50 new positions.

