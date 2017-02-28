Crown stays 15 criminal cases; cites lack of prosecutors
A A
The Crown prosecutor’s office in Edmonton has stayed more than a dozen criminal cases citing a “lack of prosecution services.”
The cases involve charges ranging from fraud, possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon to assault of a peace officer and impaired driving.
“I ask that any trial dates… be cancelled,” the prosecutor asked in provincial court Tuesday morning.
The request was granted by the judge.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments