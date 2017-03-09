Heavy snowpack raises spring melt concerns in southeastern Saskatchewan

The Water Security Agency says in its spring runoff forecast that there are two areas of concern in the extreme southeast corner of Saskatchewan.

The agency says the heaviest snowpack is below the Rafferty and Alameda reservoirs, which are near Estevan and Oxbow, and near the Manitoba boundary.

It says the area had above normal snowfall and was also wetter than normal at freeze-up last fall, so that means well above normal flows are expected during the spring melt.

Another area of concern is the Red Deer River Basin, southwest of the community of Hudson Bay, in east-central Saskatchewan near the Manitoba boundary.

The Water Security Agency says well above normal moisture conditions last fall combined with a near normal snowpack are expected to result in above normal flows on the Red Deer River.

Most of Saskatchewan is looking at a near-normal spring runoff, according to the agency.