Canada
March 9, 2017 11:54 am
Updated: March 9, 2017 12:00 pm

Halifax men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland behind bars due in court

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are expected to appear in court this afternoon.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

Oland was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence.

Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

