Canada
February 9, 2017 4:48 pm

Court delay for Halifax men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland behind bars

By Staff The Canadian Press

A court appearance for two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison was delayed Thursday.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A court appearance for two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison was delayed Thursday.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland.

Oland was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise and Marriott were due in Miramichi, N.B., court Thursday for election and plea, but a court clerk said the matter was postponed to March 9.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December of 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence. Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Crime
Dennis Oland
Dennis Oland assault
Halifax
Halifax Dennis Oland Assault
New Brunswick Court of Appeal
Renous prison

Global News