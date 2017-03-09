Marc and Jodie Emery arrested at Toronto airport

Marc and Jodie Emery, Canada’s “Prince” and “Princess of Pot,” are behind bars Thursday morning after being arrested in Toronto.

According to their lawyer, Kirk Tousaw, the marijuana activists were arrested at Pearson International Airport Wednesday night, and are being held awaiting a bail hearing set for 10 a.m.

I just spoke to Marc Emery. He and Jodie Emery have been arrested in Toronto and are both being held for a bail… https://t.co/XwwzMxEA3z — KirkTousaw (@KirkTousaw) March 9, 2017

There is no word on what charges the couple are facing, but it is believed to be related to their businesses. The Emerys were travelling to Barcelona, Spain to attend cannabis expo Spannabis.

Marc and Jodie Emery own Cannabis Culture, which includes a chain of about 20 marijuana shops and dispensaries across Canada.

Jodie Emery is opening her latest location in Ottawa, just steps from the Parliament buildings.

The 32-year-old recently appeared as a guest on AM980’s The Pulse with Devon Peacock after London Police raided five dispensaries in the city last Thursday.

The raids carried out by London Police took place two days after Bill Blair, former Toronto police chief and current parliamentary secretary to the minister of justice, came to London to visit with police leadership and city officials to discuss a regulatory framework for legalising marijuana in Canada.