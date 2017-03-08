Signs renaming Highway 63 bridge ‘Responders Way’ unveiled in Fort McMurray Friday

Provincial signs renaming the Highway 63 overpass in Fort McMurray “Responders Way” will be shown for the first time Friday.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason will be in Fort McMurray and will be visit several “first responder locations… to show Albertans’ appreciation for their heroic efforts,” the province said in a news release.

This will be the first time the “Responders Way” signs will be seen publicly.

Representatives from Wood Buffalo RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs, EMS, the Fort McMurray Fire Department and the municipality are scheduled to be there.

Premier Rachel Notley announced Oct. 26, 2016 that the King Street overpass would be renamed to honour first responders.

“On the first day of re-entry, first responders stood on the bridge and welcomed Albertans home,” Notley said. “People will think of this touching moment every time they cross the bridge or drive under it.

“Naming the bridge is a fitting way for us to forever remember the efforts of first responders during the fire.”

As residents returned home after the wildfire, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and RCMP stood on top of the bridge, waving to motorists and holding signs. Drivers honked their horns in response to the emotional display of support.

“Words alone cannot express the bravery and dedication of our first responders during that time, nor the gratitude we all feel for their dedication,” Melissa Blake, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said. “We are delighted at the support from the Government of Alberta to ensure a lasting tribute will be in place for generations to come.”