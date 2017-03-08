Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme cold moves in after storm

Story highlights Tuesday's storm recap Extreme cold warning Cool morning in Saskatoon

After a wild day of weather, conditions have calmed and cooled right down with extreme cold ahead.

Storm Update

Conditions have improved drastically after Tuesday’s storm that hit Saskatchewan.

Highway conditions have returned back to normal in most areas, however as of noon, Highway 1 and Highway 16 are closed for hundreds of kilometres in Manitoba beginning at the Saskatchewan border.

About a dozen cars on both sides of Hwy47/hwy13 junction waiting. That pickup truck is stuck, crews working to get him out. #sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Plmc21zjWV — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) March 8, 2017

Carnage on the roads. At least 4 abandoned cars we've seen so far after this #skstorm. (Hwy47 E of #estevan) pic.twitter.com/A8H5FMPTvZ — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) March 8, 2017

10-car pileup on #SKhwy1 near Pense. Highway is now closed from Belle Plaine to #YQR to Balgonie. Photo from Ryan Selinger. #SKstorm #CityMJ pic.twitter.com/YZZfp6icur — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) March 7, 2017

School was cancelled in Southend because snow was up to the roof! Details on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/WLX6nBW3AB #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/8JIGAS5pYY — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 7, 2017

Lisa was trapped in her Wollaston Lake home & couldn't get out because snow was piled so high https://t.co/WLX6nBW3AB #yxe #skstorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/nTZvlCyYkg — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 7, 2017

Environment Canada says 10 to 30 centimetres of snow was reported in eastern Saskatchewan along the Manitoba border.

Winds gusted up to 95 km/h in Estevan where visibility was less than 400 metres for a total of 32 hours.

Saskatoon’s top wind gust clocking in around 78 km/h.

Extreme Cold Warning

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Uranium City, La Loche, Key Lake, Collins Bay and Stony Rapids areas where prolonged periods of very cold wind chills are expected.

Wind chill values as cold as -45 were expected Wednesday with values moderating during the afternoon before dropping to near -50 early Thursday morning.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-34 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning as temperatures fell down to -24 under mostly clear skies.

Sunshine started the day, but high clouds built during the morning as we warmed up into minus teens by noon.

-30 is what it feels like with wind chill right now in Saskatoon after yesterday's wild weather https://t.co/WLX6nBW3AB #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/L7PA9RMcqy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 8, 2017

Clouds will continue to build in with flurries southwest of the city as we rise up to a daytime high in mid-minus teens today.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight as we drop back into the mid-minus 20s.

Thursday

-35 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill as you head out the door under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will clear in the morning as an arctic ridge of high pressure brings us back into the sunshine, but keeps us rather chilly as we struggle to get into the minus teens for an afternoon high.

Friday

Extreme cold warning criteria may be met Friday morning if the next batch of clouds doesn’t build in until mid-morning as clear conditions overnight allow wind chills to approach the -40s.

Temperatures are likely to start out the day around -30, but cloud cover will move back in and help to warm us up to an afternoon high a few degrees into the minus teens with a slight chance of evening flurries.

Weekend Outlook

A few systems sliding by south of the area will keep us in the clouds this weekend with a slight chance of flurries on Saturday and a better likelihood of seeing snow on Sunday.

We’ll also warm up a bit with afternoon highs bumping back up into the mid-minus teens with morning lows just into the -20s.

This Your Saskatchewan photo of a closed Reindeer Lake School in Southend due to snow up to the roof was taken by Mary Thomas:

