Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme cold moves in after storm

Tuesday's storm recap
Extreme cold warning
Cool morning in Saskatoon
After a wild day of weather, conditions have calmed and cooled right down with extreme cold ahead.
Conditions have improved drastically after Tuesday’s storm that hit Saskatchewan.
Highway conditions have returned back to normal in most areas, however as of noon, Highway 1 and Highway 16 are closed for hundreds of kilometres in Manitoba beginning at the Saskatchewan border.
Environment Canada says 10 to 30 centimetres of snow was reported in eastern Saskatchewan along the Manitoba border.
Winds gusted up to 95 km/h in Estevan where visibility was less than 400 metres for a total of 32 hours.
Saskatoon’s top wind gust clocking in around 78 km/h.
An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Uranium City, La Loche, Key Lake, Collins Bay and Stony Rapids areas where prolonged periods of very cold wind chills are expected.
Wind chill values as cold as -45 were expected Wednesday with values moderating during the afternoon before dropping to near -50 early Thursday morning.
For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Today
-34 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning as temperatures fell down to -24 under mostly clear skies.
Sunshine started the day, but high clouds built during the morning as we warmed up into minus teens by noon.
Clouds will continue to build in with flurries southwest of the city as we rise up to a daytime high in mid-minus teens today.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight as we drop back into the mid-minus 20s.
Thursday
-35 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill as you head out the door under mostly cloudy skies.
Skies will clear in the morning as an arctic ridge of high pressure brings us back into the sunshine, but keeps us rather chilly as we struggle to get into the minus teens for an afternoon high.
Friday
Extreme cold warning criteria may be met Friday morning if the next batch of clouds doesn’t build in until mid-morning as clear conditions overnight allow wind chills to approach the -40s.
Temperatures are likely to start out the day around -30, but cloud cover will move back in and help to warm us up to an afternoon high a few degrees into the minus teens with a slight chance of evening flurries.
Weekend Outlook
A few systems sliding by south of the area will keep us in the clouds this weekend with a slight chance of flurries on Saturday and a better likelihood of seeing snow on Sunday.
We’ll also warm up a bit with afternoon highs bumping back up into the mid-minus teens with morning lows just into the -20s.
This Your Saskatchewan photo of a closed Reindeer Lake School in Southend due to snow up to the roof was taken by Mary Thomas:
